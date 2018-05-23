Pacers’ Oladipo named to NBA All-Defensive first team

Victor Oladipo led the league in steals, making him a natural choice for the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive first team.

Oladipo averaged 2.4 steals per game, and his 177 steals were the most in the NBA since Ricky Rubio had 191 for Minnesota in 2013-14. The Pacers‘ All-Star guard finished the regular season with a stretch of steals in 64 consecutive games, setting a franchise record and tying the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

This marks Oladipo’s first such honor.

Joining Oladipo on the All-Defensive first team were Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and 76ers forward Robert Covington (90).