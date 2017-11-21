IHSAA Football Championships to be televised live by FOX Sports Indiana
The IHSAA Football Championships will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus on Thanksgiving Friday and Saturday.
The Class A, 3A and 5A state finals take place Friday, Nov. 24, at Lucas Oil Stadium, with Class 2A, 4A and 6A on Saturday, Nov. 25. Coverage begins each day at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.
The Class A, 2A, 3A and 4A games will air on FOX Sports Indiana. The 5A and 6A championships will air on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, an alternate channel, due to overlap with the Indiana Pacers broadcasts those nights on FOX Sports Indiana.
Viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championships at IHSAAtv.org.
For those within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, the stream will be available live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.
In addition, all six games will be televised nationally on FOX College Sports Pacific.
A full schedule is below. For a list of channel numbers, click HERE. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.
IHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS TELECAST SCHEDULE
(All times Eastern)
LIVE
Friday, Nov. 24
12 p.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Matt Taylor, Jan Boser and Jeremiah Johnson
3:30 p.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib and Will Haskett
7 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East
TV: FOX Sports Indiana Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Greg Rakestraw, Dick Dullaghan and Will Haskett
Saturday, Nov. 25
12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Jan Boser and Jeremiah Johnson
3:30 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Greg Rakestraw, Dick Dullaghan and Will Haskett
7 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis
TV: FOX Sports Indiana Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific
Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO
Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib and Will Haskett
REPLAYS
Monday, Nov. 27
7 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
12 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
4:30 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Tuesday, Nov. 28
12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
2 p.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
4 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Friday, Dec. 1
8 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX College Sports Pacific
10 a.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX College Sports Pacific
12 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX College Sports Pacific
2 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX College Sports Pacific
4 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX College Sports Pacific
6 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX College Sports Pacific
Thursday, Dec. 7
6 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX College Sports Central
8 a.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX College Sports Central
10 a.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX College Sports Central
12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX College Sports Central
2 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX College Sports Central
4 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX College Sports Central
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED