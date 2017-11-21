IHSAA Football Championships to be televised live by FOX Sports Indiana

The IHSAA Football Championships will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus on Thanksgiving Friday and Saturday.

The Class A, 3A and 5A state finals take place Friday, Nov. 24, at Lucas Oil Stadium, with Class 2A, 4A and 6A on Saturday, Nov. 25. Coverage begins each day at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.

The Class A, 2A, 3A and 4A games will air on FOX Sports Indiana. The 5A and 6A championships will air on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, an alternate channel, due to overlap with the Indiana Pacers broadcasts those nights on FOX Sports Indiana.

Viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championships at IHSAAtv.org.

For those within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, the stream will be available live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

In addition, all six games will be televised nationally on FOX College Sports Pacific.

A full schedule is below. For a list of channel numbers, click HERE. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

IHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS TELECAST SCHEDULE

(All times Eastern)

LIVE

Friday, Nov. 24

12 p.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene

TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Matt Taylor, Jan Boser and Jeremiah Johnson

3:30 p.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial

TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib and Will Haskett

7 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East

TV: FOX Sports Indiana Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Greg Rakestraw, Dick Dullaghan and Will Haskett

Saturday, Nov. 25

12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge

TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Jan Boser and Jeremiah Johnson

3:30 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central

TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Greg Rakestraw, Dick Dullaghan and Will Haskett

7 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis

TV: FOX Sports Indiana Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific

Stream: IHSAAtv.org, FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib and Will Haskett

REPLAYS

Monday, Nov. 27

7 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

12 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

4:30 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

Tuesday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

2 p.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

4 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

Friday, Dec. 1

8 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX College Sports Pacific

10 a.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX College Sports Pacific

12 p.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX College Sports Pacific

2 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX College Sports Pacific

4 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX College Sports Pacific

6 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX College Sports Pacific

Thursday, Dec. 7

6 a.m. — Class A: Pioneer vs. Eastern Greene — FOX College Sports Central

8 a.m. — Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Evansville Memorial — FOX College Sports Central

10 a.m. — Class 5A: Kokomo vs. Columbus East — FOX College Sports Central

12 p.m. — Class 2A: Woodlan vs. Southridge — FOX College Sports Central

2 p.m. — Class 4A: Lowell vs. East Central — FOX College Sports Central

4 p.m. — Class 6A: Penn vs. Ben Davis — FOX College Sports Central