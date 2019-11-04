FOX Sports Indiana to televise IHSAA Volleyball State Finals

The 2019 IHSAA Volleyball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 9. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT from Worthen Arena at Ball State University in Muncie. The Class A, 2A and 3A finals will air on FOX Sports Indiana, while the 4A final will air on FOX Sports Indiana Plus.

The state finals will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com to viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area. For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream of Saturday night’s finals will be available at IHSAAtv.org. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

A schedule of live and tape-delayed airings follows. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

2019 IHSAA Volleyball State Finals — Saturday, Nov. 9

Regional TV: FOX Sports Indiana (FSI)

National TV: FOX College Sports Atlantic

Streaming: FOXSportsGO.com (inside FSI footprint) or IHSAAtv.org (outside FSI footprint)

Schedule

11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT – Class A: Cowan vs. Trinity Lutheran

1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT – Class 2A: Wapahani vs. Heritage Christian

3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT – Class 3A: Bellmont vs. Brownstown Central

5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT – Class 4A: Hamilton Southeastern vs. New Castle