The Latest: MSU says no pay for lawyer if fired for cause

LANSING, Mich. (AP) The Latest on a contract for Michigan State University’s top lawyer (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

A Michigan State University spokeswoman says a proposed contract with the school’s new general counsel in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal is being tweaked to clarify that he wouldn’t be paid if he’s fired for cause.

Two people familiar with the situation said earlier Wednesday that the proposed contract for former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young would pay him nearly $1.3 million over three years, even if terminated early. The people spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the terms of his pending contract. It’s expected to be taken up Friday during the board of trustees’ next public meeting.

But the university spokeswoman said that wasn’t the intent. She said the ”understanding and agreement” of both Young and interim President John Engler is that Young wouldn’t be paid if fired for cause.

Engler appointed Young in May to replace acting general counsel Kristine Zayko. Zayko came under criticism for not telling the board about a 2014 investigation of Nassar and complaints about a former dean who is now facing criminal charges.

—

3:25 p.m.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State University’s new general counsel, appointed to help deal with fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, would make nearly $1.3 million over three years even if he were fired for cause.

The people spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the terms of his pending contract. It’s expected to be taken up Friday during the board of trustees’ next public meeting.

Michigan State interim President John Engler appointed former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young in May to replace acting general counsel Kristine Zayko.

Zayko came under criticism for not telling the board about a 2014 investigation of Nassar and complaints about a former dean who is now facing criminal charges.