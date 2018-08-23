The Latest: Ex-coach charged with lying about Nassar abuse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into what others knew of sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Investigators say a former head gymnastics coach at Michigan State University lied in June when she denied that witnesses had told her in the past about being sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Charging documents released Thursday don’t specify who allegedly reported Nassar’s abuse to the former coach, Kathie Klages.

But former gymnast Larissa Boyce has said she told Klages that Nassar had abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16. Boyce had been training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team at the time.

Klages has denied that Boyce reported abuse to her.

In his warrant request, special agent David Dwyre with the Michigan attorney general’s office says he told Klages in June that he was conducting a criminal investigation. He says she proceeded to “knowingly and willfully” make statements she knew were false or misleading.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with attorneys for Klages.