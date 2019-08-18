Andy Ogletree fires eight birdies in the final of the 119th U.S. Open
Video Details
Andy Ogletree fires eight birdies in the final of the 119th U.S. Open. Ogletree defeated John Augenstein by 2 holes to win the U.S. Amateur.
