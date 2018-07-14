Laura Davies sinks ridiculously long putt for Eagle on 12
Video Details
Laura Davies makes a nearly impossible downhill putt for Eagle on the 12th hole.
[SOUND OF PUTT] [BACKGROUND EXCITEMENT]
ANNOUNCER 1: Close to 90-- got a chance-- it's got a--
ANNOUNCER 2: How about that?
ANNOUNCER 1: --chance! A bomb for Davies!
[CHEERING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices