Laura Davies sinks ridiculously long putt for Eagle on 12

Video Details

Laura Davies makes a nearly impossible downhill putt for Eagle on the 12th hole.

[SOUND OF PUTT] [BACKGROUND EXCITEMENT]

ANNOUNCER 1: Close to 90-- got a chance-- it's got a--

ANNOUNCER 2: How about that?

ANNOUNCER 1: --chance! A bomb for Davies!

[CHEERING]

