Miguel Angel Jimenez chips in from the rough for birdie
Miguel Angel Jimenez holes out from the deep grass to card a birdie on the 15th hole.
ANNOUNCER: --a moment ago and you heard the roar. This is Jimenez at 15, third shot. No birdies all day, until now. What a game of golf. You can't figure it out. You miss the green with a little sand wedge, like Curtis said. Worst shots you've ever seen a player hit. And he misses the green here.
