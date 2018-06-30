Miguel Angel Jimenez chips in from the rough for birdie

Video Details

Miguel Angel Jimenez holes out from the deep grass to card a birdie on the 15th hole.

ANNOUNCER: --a moment ago and you heard the roar. This is Jimenez at 15, third shot. No birdies all day, until now. What a game of golf. You can't figure it out. You miss the green with a little sand wedge, like Curtis said. Worst shots you've ever seen a player hit. And he misses the green here.

More Videos »