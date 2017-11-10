Shanshan Feng leads Blue Bay LPGA after 3 rounds

Shanshan Feng of China acknowledges her fans after putt on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Sime Darby LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

HAINAN, China (AP) Shanshan Feng carded a 1-over 73 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down day with three birdies and four bogeys to leave herself at 7-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

”Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens,” Feng said.

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies to move up six places into second at 6 under.

”It’s been pretty solid so far this week,” Jutanugarn said. ”It just helps to be patient a lot on this golf course. Some lucky bounce and just … it’s golf. I’m really enjoying this week so far.”

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.