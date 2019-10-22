Golf glance

PGA TOUR

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chiba, Japan.

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Purse: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1,755,000.

Defending champion: New event.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

Last week: Justin Thomas won the CJ Cup.

Notes: Tiger Woods makes his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead. … This is the PGA Tour’s first official tournament in Japan and the fourth Asian country where it has played for official money. … Justin Thomas has won in two of his last four starts. He has not finished worse than 12th in his last eight tournaments worldwide. … Rory McIlroy is playing for the fourth time since winning the FedEx Cup, all in Europe. … The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour, and 10 of its members will be part of the 78-man field. … Ryo Ishikawa is playing on a sponsor exemption. … PGA champion Brooks Koepka is the only major champion not in the field. …. Woods lost in a playoff at the Dunlop Phoenix in 2006, his last official event in Japan. … The PGA Tour has one more stop on the Asia swing next week in Shanghai before returning to North America.

Next week: WGC-HSBC Champions and Bermuda Championship

