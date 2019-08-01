Don Mattingly talks Sandy Alcantara’s play post All-Star break, loss to Twins
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, mentioning Sandy Alcantara has been struggling post all-star break, and how the Twins are a dangerous club.
