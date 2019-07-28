HIGHLIGHTS: Willy Adames, Travis d’Arnaud belt 3-run homers against Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder, Willy Adames, hits a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning to put the Rays on the board against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, followed by another 3-run homer by Travis d’Arnaud.
