Don Mattingly on Trevor Richards’ recent struggles, Iván Nova’s complete game
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Chicago White Sox
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Iván Nova
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Trevor Richards
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly on Trevor Richards' recent struggles and Iván Nova's complete game after the loss to the White Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618