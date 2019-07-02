Marlins turn to Zac Gallen to begin series against Nationals
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
- Zac Gallen
- Zac Gallen
-
The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Zac Gallen on the mound Tuesday night as they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618