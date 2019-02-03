Bob Boughner: ‘I like the way we competed and our composure’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Derick Brassard
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Riley Sheahan
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
Florida Panthers’ head coach Bob Boughner breaks down the victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, noting the Cats’ overall performance and acquiring Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618