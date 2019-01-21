Steve Clifford on Magic’s will to win, play of the second unit
Video Details
- East
- East
- Evan Fournier
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Terrence Ross
- Terrence Ross
-
Steve Clifford details the Orlando Magic’s will to win, the play of the second unit, and today’s performances from Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618