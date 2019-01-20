Keith Thurman talks his excitement to get back in the ring to defend his crown
Video Details
WBA welterweight boxer Keith Thurman joined us during tonight's first intermission to talk his excitement being back in the ring on FOX Saturday, January 26th to defend his crown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618