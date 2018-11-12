Ryan McDonagh excited for first Fathers Trip with Lightning
Bolts defenseman Ryan McDonagh tells TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios that he is excited for his first Fathers Trip with the team, which begins Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.
