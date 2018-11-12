Tyler Johnson wants Lightning to stick within their structure
Bolts forward Tyler Johnson tells TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios that it is important for the team to stick within its structure and to try to get too fancy, which can get them into trouble sometimes.
