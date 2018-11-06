MUST WATCH: Evan Fournier hits the game-winning jumper at the buzzer
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- Evan Fournier
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier hits the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
