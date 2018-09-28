- Feel they played they way they should play, and a disappointing performance from me. So I've just got to get back to work here, and make sure that I work hard to be where I need to be.

REPORTER: It's been a while since that game in Montreal. Is it just kind of the lack of finding that rhythm before the regular season gets started?

- I don't know. I mean, it's hard to say, right? But at the end of the day, there's no excuse.

I didn't play the way I should be playing, and I've got p to work on some things. I wasn't seeing the puck well, wasn't reading the play well at all tonight. So I can't have that happen.

REPORTER: But do you tell yourself that's just what preseason's for, and you just kind of look ahead to the next game?

- I mean, yes and no. I think you try to work out the kinks, but at the same time, you want to make sure that you get going before the season starts. It's good to feel good about yourself and your game before the regular season starts. Obviously, I don't feel that way tonight. I've got a couple of days to regroup here and make sure I come ready to play Saturday.

- [INAUDIBLE]. And we were obviously behind in the score. And third period, we had the same plan to do the same thing. But some bounces and stuff that didn't go our way, and now a couple breakdowns, and that's going to hurt us. It's preseason, but we've got to stick to our game plan throughout all 60 minutes.

So that's what preseason's for, to kind of get those out. But we have our last one coming up here. So we've got to make sure we're ready to go, especially we're playing them first game of the year.

REPORTER: And just for yourself, to get that goal tonight. It was nice to chip in on the preseason like that?

- Yeah, it's obviously nice. And I kind of bounced around a little bit, playing with different guys. So going in on the power play a little bit too. So you just kind of create chemistry with some of these guys. And for me, being in that position of the power play, and just knowing you've got to get to the net and get pucks back for the guys that make the plays.

REPORTER: Are you kind of getting accustomed to that, as you try to find that spot in the bottom 6, playing with a lot of different guys on a lot of different nights?

- Yeah. I mean, I've been used to it throughout my career, playing different roles. Playing top 6, playing bottom 6.

So obviously, when you're playing the bottom 6 role, you kind of have to play a bit harder to get to those dirty areas, and making sure you're being good at all ends of the ice. So for me, that's my main focus, just to be good all around the ice. Make sure I'm playing hard, and trying to get pucks to my teammates.

REPORTER: You each got one game in the series so far. The final one comes Saturday. How important is that game going to be, just to kind of give you guys a little momentum heading into the regular season opener?

- Yeah, it's obviously-- we're going to probably hate each other come the end of this preseason, but it's good to play a team that you're going to see a lot that's in your conference. They're a team that's one of the best in the league.

So I know for us, we know we can contend with them and play them here at home. It's going to be good and obviously open up there. So everyone's excited, you know? They're a good team. We're excited for the challenge.

- It looks like a groin to me, the way he went down. I haven't even checked with Dave after the game yet. Some nicks and bangs. Nothing too much more serious than that.

But yeah, it was a physical game tonight. It was a little heavier game tonight. And that's what happens when two teams start playing each other a lot preseason. And we'll have more of a report tomorrow on the injury.

REPORTER: I assume Troch just went to get x-rays. You probably don't know anything about that.

- Yeah, he's fine. He-- just precautionaries. Skated around, walked around.

I didn't play that line in [INAUDIBLE] the last four or five minutes. I just wanted to sort of rest those guys. Obviously, the game was out of reach by that time.

REPORTER: Was Frank also off the ice? Is that--

- Frankie?

REPORTER: Yeah.

- Vatrano?

REPORTER: Yeah.

- I didn't see-- yeah, I thought he played. No, he played right to the end. He was fine.

REPORTER: OK.

- Yeah, he's fine.

REPORTER: Coach, the first half of the third period, you only allowed the Lightning two shots.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: You got within a goal. Trocheck had a couple of chances, and then the penalty. And then it seemed like it unraveled. Is that the way you saw it?

- Yeah, I think-- you know what? I think we played better than the scoreboard, obviously. I liked our first two periods way better than I did in Tampa Bay, and we had a good start to our third period. We just-- we didn't vary our chances.

And then they got a couple bounces. It was terrible ice, and you could see that on both teams. The puck was all over the place, and we over-skated a few. And we didn't get some out on the boards, and we lost some battles there.

But we got a lot accomplished tonight for what we wanted to see from some young guys. I thought the Malgin line played extremely well. I thought Mamin had a good game. You know, guys that are fighting to stick around here, and definitely made our decisions a little harder here going into tomorrow and Saturday.

REPORTER: One guy fighting is Juho Lammikko. Nice to see him get rewarded for [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, Lammy's been great all camp. A guy that can play center, he can win draws. He can kill penalties. He's a real detail guy. He's in the right spot all the time.

So I'm happy what I see with him. I can see that the depth of our organization is obviously in a different place than it was last year. I thought Huntsy had an unreal game, so it's good. I'm probably more confused now than I was before the game.

REPORTER: Last time Jake McDonald was here was two years ago in the EC [INAUDIBLE]. What have you seen out of his camp this year? Is--

- Yeah, he was our best defenseman tonight. He was-- he moved pucks. He was aggressive. I really like what I see from him.

So we'll see what happens here and who's healthy for Saturday night. But I wouldn't mind seeing him again. We'll see. No promises, obviously.

REPORTER: Are you still going to go with Lu Saturday?

- Yeah, I want to go with Lu I think it's good to see him get his first whole game. I mean, it probably wasn't the best of his game, but he'll go back in. And I've got no doubt Lu will be ready when the real deal hits.

REPORTER: He seemed to be fighting the puck. I mean, just one of those kind of-- couple loosies that got away from him.

- Again, it was bad. A couple pucks were bobbling, chipping over top of him. Those kind of things.

So it's good he got his minutes in. And he gets some more minutes in on Saturday. But I don't really worry about him too much.

REPORTER: And it's also been a long time since that Montreal game.

- Yeah

REPORTER: For him, it's a rhythm thing, right? [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, sure it is. Sure it is. And that's why it's important he plays Saturday. I'll have both guys ready.

Reim's coming off a couple good games. Hopefully he'll play well in front of Lu on Saturday, and we get everything healthy and ready to go.

REPORTER: Do you have an idea of how-- [INAUDIBLE] the roster tomorrow? How many cuts?

- Yeah. A few guys will be heading out. We're going to talk a little more now and on the plane, and probably have some announcements in the morning, I probably would think.