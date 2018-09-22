- But number one for Isaac Galloway is probably dreaming about this moment your whole life.

- Yeah. It's a good feeling to come, come through to help the team win. You know, coming off the bench I was just trying have a good at bat. And, ah, it's all good.

- You knew all you needed, probably, was a single. But what was your thought off the bat?

- I knew I was kind of a little bit out front. I was just kind of hoping--

[CHEERING]

Thank you.

- All right. Let's get back to that big hit that you had. It went a long way.

- Yeah. I-- it felt good.

- I know, Isaac, for you just getting to the big leagues was big after all your work in the minors. You've had, really, a fun month plus now. How would you describe how this experience has been, and to cap it off with a big hit like that one?

- It's been fun. I mean, it's been everything I've dreamed of and everything I've worked for. And I'm just grateful and just happy to be here.

- I've got to ask you about the slide to second. Seemed like a tough call. Didn't look like you were trying to take out the second baseman.

- No. I know Mags hit it kind of hard. So I was just trying to get there. And, uh--

- Did you hit the bag? Did it kind of jar you?

- Yeah. I hit the bag. And it--

- You're the hero of the game. Good going.

- Thank you.

- All right. Isaac Galloway joining us. Early monkey tonight, too, by the way guys, as the monkey got him out on the field in the middle of the celebration. Back to you, Paul.

- All right C--