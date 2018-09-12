Jumbo Shrimp broadcaster Roger Hoover is a master of his craft
Video Details
Learn more about minor league broadcaster Roger Hoover, who calls games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a minor league affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices