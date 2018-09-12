Don Mattingly breaks down win over NY Mets to start off 4-game series
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the victory over the New York Mets, discussing José Ureña’s start, the Marlins’ offense, the bullpen for the doubleheader Wednesday, and facing Mets’ P Jacob deGrom.
