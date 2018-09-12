Tyler Glasnow discusses importance of getting ahead of pitchers after loss to Indians
Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow talks about the importance of getting ahead of hitters after pitching 7 innings in the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 2 loss to the Indians.
