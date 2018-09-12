FDNY firefighter Regina Wilson sings God Bless America in honor of 9/11
FDNY firefighter Regina Wilson sings God Bless America at the Miami Marlins-New York Mets game during the 7th inning stretch, in honor of September 11th 2001.
