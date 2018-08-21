WATCH: Willy Adames hits an RBI single, Rays challenge overturned
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Willy Adames
-
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames drove in the game's first run against the Kansas City Royals with an RBI single in the 2nd inning Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices