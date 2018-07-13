Heat Summer League coach Eric Glass holds court
Miami Heat Summer League coach Eric Glass talks about the mental toughness of Derrick Walton Jr., the big game from Jarrod Jones, and how players have bought into the franchise's mentality this summer.
