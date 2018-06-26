WATCH: Wilson Ramos ventures into the infield to snuff out a double steal
- Adam Eaton
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
- Wilson Ramos
-
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos puts an end to the Nationals' attempted double steal in the fourth inning by making his way almost to second base to tag Adam Eaton.
