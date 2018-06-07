Ben Meyer happy to have a clean inning in MLB debut
Video Details
Miami Marlins right-hander Ben Meyer describes what was running through his mind as he made his MLB debut Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices