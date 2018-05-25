Rays going with openers for weekend series vs. Orioles
The Tampa Bay Rays will have relievers opening up each game of this weekend's three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
[MUSIC PLAYING] In comes the Baltimore Orioles. So another AL East rival. Our Toyota Road Ahead shows you the pitching match-ups. And for once, there's a TBA for the other team and not our team. It's-- and this is what Ryne Stanek called it, not me. It's a Stanek sandwich. Over the weekend, Romo, Stanek, Romo. They are the openers for this Baltimore series.
Hey, listen. It is what it is. But there is a kind of method to that madness, and we'll get into it as we get deeper into the series.
