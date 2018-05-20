Anton Stralman: I think we backed off too much after taking the lead
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman was a fan of the start the Bolts' had Saturday night but he thinks they backed off a little too much after taking a 3-0 lead on the Washington Capitals.
