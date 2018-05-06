Steven Stamkos reflects on reeling off 4 straight wins to take the series
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says getting blasted in Game 1 woke the team up a little bit, and that a renewed and concerted effort was critical to eliminating the Bruins.
