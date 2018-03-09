Wayne Ellington says Heat were determined after falling behind 76ers
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington says the team's mindset after falling behind the 76ers was "not in our building, not tonight," and he explains the little celebration battle with J.J. Redick.
- Atlantic
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Southeast
- Wayne Ellington
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Watch 'Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special' on FOX Sports Florida
1 hr ago
Birthday boy Bob Boughner breaks down Thursday's victory
13 hours ago
Nick Bjugstad: We're rolling here
13 hours ago
Roberto Luongo wants Panthers to take advantage of opportunities
13 hours ago
Michael Haley joins Panthers LIVE after a big shutout win
13 hours ago
Keith Yandle says Panthers are doing their best to win each shift
13 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149