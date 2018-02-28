Panthers forward Jamie McGinn reflects on Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ hockey title
Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn reacts to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School team winning the state title in hockey and what it means to take the ice and try to lift spirits in South Florida.
