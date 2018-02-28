Panthers forward Jamie McGinn reflects on Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ hockey title

Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn reacts to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School team winning the state title in hockey and what it means to take the ice and try to lift spirits in South Florida.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lightning have quick turnaround before matchup with Stars

Lightning have quick turnaround before matchup with Stars

13 hours ago

Frank Vogel after loss: 'We didn't make shots'

Frank Vogel after loss: 'We didn't make shots'

14 hours ago

Lightning outplayed in OT loss to last-place Sabres

Lightning outplayed in OT loss to last-place Sabres

14 hours ago

Gold medalists Maddie Rooney, Lee Stecklein join the Lightning broadcast

Gold medalists Maddie Rooney, Lee Stecklein join the Lightning broadcast

16 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra on difficulties of easing Olynyk, McGruder back into action

Erik Spoelstra on difficulties of easing Olynyk, McGruder back into action

19 hours ago

Dwyane Wade still trying to process emotionally charged night for South Florida

Dwyane Wade still trying to process emotionally charged night for South Florida

19 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»