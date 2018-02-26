Lightning host Maple Leafs in battle of Atlantic Division’s best
The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome the Auston Matthews-less Toronto Maple Leafs to town Monday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.
