Lightning coach Jon Cooper: We sucked

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Friday night’s loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, saying Philly did a good job and the Bolts need to learn from their mistakes.

4 hours ago

