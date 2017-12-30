Lightning coach Jon Cooper: We sucked
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Friday night’s loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, saying Philly did a good job and the Bolts need to learn from their mistakes.
