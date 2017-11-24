Jimbo Fisher on FSU-Florida: This one is always personal
Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher discusses the rivalry game Saturday against the Florida Gators. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Magic look to interrupt The Process in showdown with Embiid, 76ers
15 mins ago
Lightning, Penguins each trying to bounce back from losses
15 mins ago
Goran Dragic: We can't afford to relax
1 hr ago
Dion Waiters says Heat's passing led to their thriving offense
1 hr ago
Justise Winslow dissects defending Karl-Anthony Towns
1 hr ago
Hassan Whiteside: Our patience paid off on offense tonight
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED