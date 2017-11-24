Jimbo Fisher on FSU-Florida: This one is always personal

Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher discusses the rivalry game Saturday against the Florida Gators. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.

