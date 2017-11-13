South Florida High School Football Report: U-School gets emotional opening round win

FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury recap the opening round of the Florida high school football playoffs.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kelly Olynyk reacts to being back home after their 6-game road trip

Kelly Olynyk reacts to being back home after their 6-game road trip

15 mins ago

Goran Dragic on Heat's progress: 'Now we need to put it all together'

Goran Dragic on Heat's progress: 'Now we need to put it all together'

15 mins ago

Frank Vogel says Magic didn't execute well enough in 3rd quarter

Frank Vogel says Magic didn't execute well enough in 3rd quarter

20 hours ago

Jimbo Fisher on FSU's loss: They made plays they had to; we didn't

Jimbo Fisher on FSU's loss: They made plays they had to; we didn't

1 day ago

Randy Shannon liked how Florida's players kept fighting Saturday in South Carolina

Randy Shannon liked how Florida's players kept fighting Saturday in South Carolina

1 day ago

South Florida High School Football Report: U-School gets emotional opening round win

South Florida High School Football Report: U-School gets emotional opening round win

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»