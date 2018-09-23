UCF, UM climb in latest Top 25 AP poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (60) 4-0 1523 1
2. Georgia 4-0 1422 2
3. Clemson (1) 4-0 1409 3
4. Ohio St. 4-0 1363 4
5. LSU 4-0 1238 6
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1201 5
7. Stanford 4-0 1143 7
8. Notre Dame 4-0 1067 8
9. Penn St. 4-0 1001 10
10. Auburn 3-1 987 9
11. Washington 3-1 946 10
12. West Virginia 3-0 923 12
13. UCF 3-0 727 16
14. Michigan 3-1 698 19
15. Wisconsin 3-1 662 18
16. Miami 3-1 571 21
17. Kentucky 4-0 541 –
18. Texas 3-1 308 –
19. Oregon 3-1 297 20
20. BYU 3-1 270 25
21. Michigan St. 2-1 256 24
22. Duke 4-0 244 –
23. Mississippi St. 3-1 241 14
24. California 3-0 118 –
25. Texas Tech 3-1 106 –
Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.