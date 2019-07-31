MLB Trade Deadline: Rays trade LHP Adam Kolarek to Dodgers for OF Niko Hulsizer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have traded left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek to the Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Niko Hulsizer.

Hulsizer, 22, split the season between Class-A Great Lakes in the Midwest League and Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in the California League, batting .265/.376/.554 (78-for-294) with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 83 games. He is currently on the 7-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Despite his June 19 transfer to Rancho Cucamonga, he still ranks among Midwest League leaders in home runs (tied for third), RBI (tied for ninth) and extra-base hits (33, tied for seventh). He was selected by the Dodgers in the 18th round of the 2018 June Draft out of Morehead State University. Over two seasons in the minors, he is batting .271/.394/.546 (123-for-454) with 36 doubles, 29 home runs and 99 RBI in 131 games.

Kolarek, 30, went 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA (43.1-IP, 19-ER) in 54 appearances over three stints with the Rays this season. After his June 22 recall, he went 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA (17-IP, 5-ER) in 17 appearances to lower his season ERA from 4.78 to 3.95. His 54 appearances rank third in the majors and second in the American League. He was signed by the Rays as a minor league free agent on March 27, 2017 and went 6-3 with a 4.19 ERA (86-IP, 40-ER) in 97 appearances with the club. He has held left-handed hitters to a .209/.257/.302 (29-for-139) line in his career.