FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Lightning broadcast schedule for 2018-19 regular season

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday the network will produce and televise 70 regular season Lightning games, and one preseason game, as part of the 2018-19 National Hockey League season.

FOX Sports Sun will televise the Lightning vs. Florida Panthers preseason game on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. from the Amway Center in Orlando. The team’s neutral site matchup will provide fans with their first look at the Lightning ahead of the regular season.

Opening night coverage begins live from AMALIE Arena at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, when the Lightning open up the season vs. the Panthers. All home broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Lightning Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

Play-by-play announcer Rick Peckham returns, alongside color analyst Brian Engblom, to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks four years in the broadcast booth for the Peckham-Engblom pairing. “Lightning Live” host Paul Kennedy will be joined once again throughout the season by Bobby “The Chief” Taylor and Dave Andreychuk as analysts during pregame, postgame and intermission.

All 70 Lightning games televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports App. The FOX Sports App is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Sun’s partnership with the Lightning provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Four half-hour episodes of FOX Sports Sun’s popular “Inside the Lightning” are planned this year and will include player and coaches profiles, with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews.

Of the Lightning’s complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Sun will not air 12 games due to national television exclusivity.

