P1 AquaX season comes to an end with Rip It Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix on Nov. 17-18

There’s just one week to go until the Rip It Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix arrives in the city and almost one hundred personal watercraft riders will take to the water close to the B Ocean Resort.

One of the most exciting weekends to hit up Fort Lauderdale, the event runs across the weekend (November 17-18) and marks the end of an exhilarating season for professional and amateur P1 AquaX riders.

The sport has been racing in Fort Lauderdale since 2016, but this year will see an exciting change in the event set up with the beach entertainment ramping up a gear.

Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala explains how this year’s Rip It Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix has had a make-over and is all about creating an event which everyone, of all ages, can enjoy and be involved with.

“The weekend is more family-friendly than ever before – there will be no shortage of things to do. We have some fantastic live entertainment taking place, BMX stunt shows and plenty of food and drink on offer.”

Another addition to the new-look event includes a Spectator Village on the beachfront with tents and stands from local retailers. It will also include a large games room where bocce, cornholes, giant Jenga and a putting green can be put to the test, with adults also able to play a round, or two of giant beer pong!

Azam continued: “Few sports offer the chance for fans to interact closely with the competitors, but with P1 AquaX the pros and amateurs are right there in front of you on the beach, making it super easy to chat with them.

“This year, we have been working on the ground level of the sport as part of our long-term commitment to encouraging as many people as possible to get involved as both riders on the water and spectators on the shore.”

As for the sport itself, amateur riders have been competing for the Florida title and the professionals for the National Championship title since April this year, so there is a lot resting on the final round in Fort Lauderdale.

Pro rider Eric Francis is leading the pack with a 39-point lead over Brian Baldwin and Chris MacClugage. Azam outlines what spectators new to the sport can expect to see:

“They should definitely make sure they are ready and watching at the start of each race as this is a really crucial and thrilling part of the action.

“Then, throughout the racing, they are going to see the guys at the front starting to shine. The top 10 in our pro circuit are on another level of skill and fitness and there is high-level competition going on between the top five right now: Eric Francis, Brian Baldwin, Chris MacClugage, Chris Saxon and Christian Daly. At the end of the weekend of racing on Sunday afternoon, the crowd will be able to watch the crowning of the 2018 National Champion. It will be a superb two days of sport and entertainment.”

For more information, and to get your tickets for this year’s Rip It Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix: https://ticket.flgrandprix.com/booking/event-ticket/2018.