TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Ottawa Senators (14-17-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-12-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Florida Panthers host Ottawa after Anthony Duclair scored three goals in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Blue Jackets.

The Panthers are 3-4-1 against the rest of their division. Florida is third in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.8.

The Senators are 11-10-1 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 14 goals and has totaled 22 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Duclair leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 25 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).