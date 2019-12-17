TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (12-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-11, sixth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz host Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic in non-conference play.

The Jazz have gone 10-3 in home games. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 106.4 points and holding opponents to 44.2 percent shooting.

The Magic are 4-8 on the road. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 104.3 points and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The Jazz and Magic meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.8 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 23.5 points and collected 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 17.3 points and is adding 11.4 rebounds. Jonathan Isaac has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Jazz: Tony Bradley: day to day (illness), Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).