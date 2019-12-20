TV: FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic (12-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Orlando. He currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-6 in home games. Portland allows 114 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Magic are 4-10 on the road. Orlando ranks sixth in the league allowing only 104.8 points and holding opponents to 45.7 percent shooting.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lillard has averaged 26.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 21.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 11.1 rebounds and averages 17.1 points. Evan Fournier has averaged 3.6 made 3-pointers and scored 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring/back), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).