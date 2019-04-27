Preview: Marlins look to secure at least a series split with Phillies on Saturday
Miami Marlins (8-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-12, first in the NL East)
PITCHING PROBABLES
Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)
LINE
Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE
The Phillies are 11-8 against NL East teams. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .322 is sixth in the league. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with an OBP of .400.
The Marlins are 5-9 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .329, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .464 slugging percentage. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-0. Jerad Eickhoff earned his first victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Jose Urena took his fourth loss for Miami.
TOP PERFORMERS
Hoskins leads the Phillies with seven home runs and has 20 RBIs. Cesar Hernandez has 13 hits and is batting .317 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 25 hits and has eight RBIs. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES
Phillies: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Marlins: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 17 runs
Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).
Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).