TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Marlins (10-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (19-20, third in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.11 ERA, .89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-3, 5.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE

Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Mets are 13-8 against NL East opponents. New York has slugged .402 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Marlins are 5-16 against division opponents. Miami has hit 24 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads them with five, averaging one every 21.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with 50 hits and is batting .360. Amed Rosario is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .243. Jon Berti is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mets: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 2-8, .203 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).