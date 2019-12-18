TV: FOX Sports Sun

Miami Heat (19-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat without scoring leader Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are 13-4 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league allowing just 104.1 points per game and holding opponents to 45.3 percent shooting.

The Heat have gone 13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami averages 44.7 rebounds per game and is 16-4 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 113-86 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 32 points, and Tyler Herro led Miami with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tobias Harris is second on the 76ers with 6.9 rebounds and averages 19.7 points. Ben Simmons is shooting 59.2 percent and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.2 points and is adding 6.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo has averaged 16.4 points and collected 11.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (illness), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (illness).

Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back), James Johnson: out (personal), Goran Dragic: out (groin).