Coach Taggart says Florida State DE Joshua Kaindoh out for season with leg injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Willie Taggart says junior defensive end/outside linebacker Joshua Kaindoh will miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury.

Kaindoh had nine tackles and one sack in three games this season. He was carted off the field during Saturday’s 31-24 loss at Virginia.

The injury means that junior Janarius Robinson will likely start for the Seminoles (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) when they play host to Louisville (2-1, 0-0) on Saturday. Robinson has eight tackles and a fumble recovery in three games this year.

Florida State is still developing depth at the defensive end/linebacker spot, so it’s unclear who will back up Robinson. Among the veteran options are seniors Adonis Thomas and Josh Brown.

Taggart also said Monday that left tackle Jauan Williams (ankle) remains week to week. Williams missed Saturday’s game at Virginia.